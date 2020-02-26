Frontline (FRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Frontline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Frontline alerts:

NYSE FRO opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33.

FRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.