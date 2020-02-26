Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.35. 262,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Freshpet has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $81.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $67,856.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,362,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,526,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,198,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 397.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 720,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,568,000 after acquiring an additional 575,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after acquiring an additional 44,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

