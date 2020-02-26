Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) COO Youssef Zakharia Sells 1,804 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $55,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FDP stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

