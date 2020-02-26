Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €72.10 by Berenberg Bank

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €72.10 ($83.84) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €56.57 ($65.78).

FRE opened at €46.85 ($54.47) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €48.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.69. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

