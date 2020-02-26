Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Lifted to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BEN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an accumulate rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Franklin Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.93.

NYSE BEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.65. 466,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,568,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 729.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

