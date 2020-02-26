Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:FMX opened at $86.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.42. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1-year low of $84.85 and a 1-year high of $100.35.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

