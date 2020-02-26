Fly Leasing (FLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FLY stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $572.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLY shares. ValuEngine lowered Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fly Leasing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

