Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Stake Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,498,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $5,339,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Flowserve by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

FLS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.27. 94,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,847. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08. Flowserve Corp has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $54.16.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. Also, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,051.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

