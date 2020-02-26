FLIR Systems (FLIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect FLIR Systems to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.67. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLIR. Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

