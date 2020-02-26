Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) & Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Financial Contrast

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.0% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fiverr International and Alliance Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 3 6 0 2.67 Alliance Data Systems 0 11 7 0 2.39

Fiverr International currently has a consensus price target of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.34%. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus price target of $141.73, suggesting a potential upside of 51.18%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Fiverr International.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and Alliance Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -31.32% -21.74% -13.30% Alliance Data Systems 5.57% 42.81% 2.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and Alliance Data Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $107.07 million 9.26 -$33.54 million ($1.18) -27.12 Alliance Data Systems $5.58 billion 0.77 $310.90 million $16.39 5.72

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliance Data Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Fiverr International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. It also focuses on facilitating and managing interactions between its clients and their customers through various consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The company captures and analyzes data created during each customer interaction, leveraging the insight derived from that data to enable clients to identify and acquire new customers and to enhance customer loyalty. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

