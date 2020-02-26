Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) – Analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

FPRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

FPRX opened at $4.87 on Monday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 135,000 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $542,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 32,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $125,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,890 shares in the company, valued at $207,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.