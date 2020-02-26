Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) will post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FPRX opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $195.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 32,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $125,792.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,890 shares in the company, valued at $207,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

