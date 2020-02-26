First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America now has a $54.00 price target on the stock. First Solar traded as low as $48.04 and last traded at $49.57, with a volume of 49276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.57.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cascend Securities reduced their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on First Solar from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Get First Solar alerts:

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $482,962.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,151.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $634,877.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,541 shares in the company, valued at $527,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $2,273,653 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.