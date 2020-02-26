First Eagle Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $51,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,722,000 after buying an additional 72,397 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,576,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 480,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,829,000 after buying an additional 25,870 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $82,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.50.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $239.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

