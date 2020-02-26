First Eagle Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,594,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,005 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 2.87% of H & R Block worth $131,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in H & R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in H & R Block by 4,454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in H & R Block by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in H & R Block by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HRB opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. H & R Block Inc has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.23.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. H & R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

