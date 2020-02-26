First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 7,532 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 2.87% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $169,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 422,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.02.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.78.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

