First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 71,545 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,719,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 71,545 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Union Pacific worth $491,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $170.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.74. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

