First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 37,804 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,248,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,804 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $353,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

