First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 354,900 Shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,900 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.51% of The Medicines worth $34,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDCO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $67,944,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in The Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $63,266,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in The Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $42,897,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Medicines by 4,181.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 435,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,012,000 after acquiring an additional 425,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $10,960,000.

MDCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Medicines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of The Medicines stock opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The Medicines Company has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $84.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.50.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

