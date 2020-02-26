First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 258,361 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,410,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 258,361 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 4.0% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Comcast worth $1,457,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.