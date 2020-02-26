First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 21,029 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,056,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,029 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $482,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,420 shares of company stock worth $11,690,387 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.59.

ADI opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $127.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

