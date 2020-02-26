First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 18,700 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 443,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $20,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,461,000 after buying an additional 1,912,042 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,168.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,628,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ Z opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $185,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,271,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,857,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

