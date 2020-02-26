First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 15,156 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,156 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 3.38% of Universal Health Services worth $424,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 447.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $135.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

