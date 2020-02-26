First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 14,842 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,627,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,842 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.92% of Franco Nevada worth $374,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 7.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 484,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 192.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 259.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 62.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.64.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average of $99.97. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 111.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $122.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

