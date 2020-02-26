First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $311,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $22,903,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price objective (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,388.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,468.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,313.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock valued at $420,190,984. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.