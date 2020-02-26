First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,940,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 101,699 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 3.8% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,391,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 619,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after buying an additional 187,624 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.37.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

