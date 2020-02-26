First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,438,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,212 shares during the quarter. Imperial Oil accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 3.15% of Imperial Oil worth $620,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 125.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

IMO opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. TheStreet downgraded Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

