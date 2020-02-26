First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,178,756 Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,914,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178,756 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.91% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas worth $207,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compania Cervecerias Unidas alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CCU. HSBC downgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.56. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.