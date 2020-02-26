First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $899.58 Million Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,703,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,625 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp accounts for approximately 2.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $899,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,659,525,000 after purchasing an additional 107,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,975,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,507,000 after purchasing an additional 638,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,881,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 75,566 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,820 shares of company stock worth $1,496,537. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NEM opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.16.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

