First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $831.78 Million Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,894,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271,924 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 2.3% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Linde worth $831,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Linde by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $201.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.55. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $166.07 and a twelve month high of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

