First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $735.57 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,147,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274,304 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.0% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.65% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $735,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,372.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000.

GLD opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $158.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

