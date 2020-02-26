First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $711.40 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,105,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421,443 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.9% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.30% of Deere & Company worth $711,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,418,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,712,000 after acquiring an additional 141,174 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 751,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,215,000 after buying an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 595,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,124,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE opened at $166.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.84 and a 200 day moving average of $167.61.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.