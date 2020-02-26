First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $388.70 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,845,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,062 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $388,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

