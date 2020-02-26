First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $38.52 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $38,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 6,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LH opened at $184.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.67. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.37.

In other news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

