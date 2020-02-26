First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $259.65 Million Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,580,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150,018 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Cenovus Energy worth $259,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of CVE opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.86%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

