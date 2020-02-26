First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $18.27 Million Stock Position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Univar worth $18,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anavon Capital LLP acquired a new position in Univar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,489,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 735,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 235,602 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 39,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,676,000 after purchasing an additional 69,686 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period.

Get Univar alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNVR. ValuEngine upgraded Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

UNVR stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. Univar Inc has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Univar Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.