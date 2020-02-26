First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $44,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in General Dynamics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Surevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.60.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $173.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

