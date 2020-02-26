First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,326,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,184 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $188,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 440,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,187,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

VAR stock opened at $131.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $254,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $231,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,680. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

