First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,671,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,347,763 shares during the quarter. National-Oilwell Varco accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 6.14% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $592,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOV. Cowen increased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

