First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 456,300 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,681,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,300 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Alamos Gold worth $28,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

NYSE:AGI opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

