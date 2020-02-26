First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 358,500 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 780,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $30,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 256,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 42,072 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SERV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

NYSE SERV opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

