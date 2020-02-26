First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 21,800 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Entegris worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $2,054,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Entegris by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 75,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Entegris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 184,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03. Entegris Inc has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

