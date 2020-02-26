First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 340,886 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,003,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,886 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for 1.7% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $605,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,347,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,854,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Anthem by 13.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,431,000 after purchasing an additional 142,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 703,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $267.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.60. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.46.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

