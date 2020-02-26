First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,172,814 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,547,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172,814 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises 1.8% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $668,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $70.48 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

