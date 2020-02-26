First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,048,441 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,437,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048,441 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.12% of UGI worth $200,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.52. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $56.49.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. UGI’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

