Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVE:F traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.52. 66,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.52. Fiore Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$0.67.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

