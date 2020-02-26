Fidus Investment (FDUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Fidus Investment to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FDUS stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 109.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

