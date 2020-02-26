Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 183.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,941 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.35% of Ferro worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ferro by 68.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOE shares. Gabelli cut Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $215,400.00. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

FOE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 27,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,033. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.16. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

