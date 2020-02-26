Federal Signal (FSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:FSS opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. Federal Signal has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

FSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

