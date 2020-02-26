Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

FMCC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Home Loan Mortgage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Federal Home Loan Mortgage stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 2.15. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.