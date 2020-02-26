Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

FMCC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Home Loan Mortgage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 2.15. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Analyst Recommendations for Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

